Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in car crash
WOODBURY, Conn. - The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic accident in Connecticut. State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash yesterday in Woodbury. ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a "devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend" and pledged to give Chris Berman "the love and support he will surely need in this hour."
