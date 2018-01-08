59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wife of chief charged with soliciting teen: Family shattered

2 hours 12 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, January 08 2018 Jan 8, 2018 January 08, 2018 10:05 AM January 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Tribe Live
LEECHBURG, Pa.- The wife of a Pennsylvania police chief charged with soliciting sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl says her family has been "shattered."
  
Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold's wife, Danielle Reinke Diebold, released a statement Sunday saying that she "has never hurt so bad" in her life.
  
The 40-year-old police chief was arrested Friday at a spot where he allegedly hoped to meet with the girl he thought he'd been communicating with.
  
Court records don't list an attorney for Diebold. A phone number listed as Diebold's home went straight to voicemail and could not accept more messages.
  
A message left with the Leechburg police department was not returned. Diebold is still listed as the police chief on the Leechburg website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days