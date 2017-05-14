Widow of slain BR deputy joins officers at national memorial

WASHINGTON - More than 30,000 law enforcement officers and supporters gathered Saturday to honor members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

Among those attending United By Light's candlelight vigil was the widow of deputy Brad Garafola, accompanied by her children. She and her children joined thousands of others honoring fallen officers during National Police Week in Washington D.C.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos of Garafola and members of EBRSO participating in the event as the names of fallen officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.

Garafola was one of three officers killed in a July 2016 shooting on Airline Highway. Matthew Gerald of Denham Springs and Montrell Jackson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were also killed in the attack by a lone gunman.

The sheriff's office also welcomes everyone who was unable to attend the vigil to donate and dedicate a virtual candle to Garafola.

To donate or to watch Saturday's full vigil, click HERE.