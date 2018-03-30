68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman acquitted

1 hour 54 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 March 30, 2018 9:17 AM March 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.

Noor Salman was found not guilty of charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the Pulse nightclub.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him. Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days