71°
Latest Weather Blog
Widow of Orlando shooter to appear in federal court
SAN FRANCISCO - A federal court hearing is scheduled today in California following the arrest of the widow of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen.
Florida officials say Noor Salman faces charges including obstruction of justice and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
The attack killed 49 people and Mateen was also killed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire outside Sorrento landfill escalates enviromental fight
-
Reported two alarm apartment fire on Titian Ave. near N Donmoor Ave.
-
20-year-old wanted for shooting near Doe's restaurant on Government Street
-
Legally blind teacher works, can't get disability assistance
-
Community gathers to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day