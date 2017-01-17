71°
Widow of Orlando shooter to appear in federal court

40 minutes 30 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 8:45 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal court hearing is scheduled today in California following the arrest of the widow of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen.

Florida officials say Noor Salman faces charges including obstruction of justice and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

The attack killed 49 people and Mateen was also killed.

