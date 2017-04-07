59°
Widow of former Saints star Will Smith sues his killer

1 hour 33 minutes 14 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 7:45 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS  - The widow of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith is suing the man who was convicted of fatally shooting her husband after a traffic crash.
    
Multiple news outlets report that Racquel Smith filed the lawsuit Friday against Cardell Hayes in Orleans Parish Civil District Court
    
A jury convicted Hayes of manslaughter in Smith's death and of attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith's wife on the night of April 9, 2016. The 29-year-old still awaits his sentencing.
    
The lawsuit also targets the companies that insured the cars owned by the Smiths and Hayes.
    
At his trial in December, Hayes argued that he fired in self-defense after inadvertently colliding with Smith's vehicle.

