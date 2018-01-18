Widespread gas outages reported Wednesday

NEW ROADS – People are experiencing low gas pressure on either side of the Mississippi River.

Wednesday morning, authorities said an increased use of natural gas to run home heaters put a strain on the system in Pointe Coupee Parish. Specifically, areas south of New Roads. Authorities shared the information in a live interview on the extended morning news seen on WBRZ Channel 2 Wednesday.

Authorities asked people to turn heating units down to 68 degrees. Doing so will lessen the strain on the system.

A similar issue was reported on the west bank of Ascension Parish, too, around Donaldsonville.

Customers in parts of Livingston Parish reported no natural gas at all via the Walker public gas line. City officials did not answer calls Wednesday morning and the city's emergency phone number to report gas outages reported it was down to "network difficulties." The city later announced that it is aware of the situation, citing icy conditions for longer response times.

Earlier in January, the city reported gas issues due to the cold and posted online it had trucks positioned to help increase the natural gas load.

An entire neighborhood in Ascension Parish was also warned of low gas pressure Wednesday. Pelican Point reported low gas pressure before sunrise Wednesday. Authorities said service was fully restored by about 10 a.m.

Check back for updates.

