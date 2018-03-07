43°
Wide load shuts down Sunshine Bridge Wednesday
SORRENTO - The Sunshine Bridge was temporarily closed as crews work to clear a wide load blocking the eastbound lanes.
According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the bridge was shut down in all directions. Photos show significant traffic backup on the bridge.
DOTD says there are ongoing inspections on the bridge at this time.
Check back for updates.
