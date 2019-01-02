58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Why slowing economies could prod US and China to reach deal

3 hours 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 9:59 AM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration and China are facing growing pressure to blink in their six-month stare-down over trade because of jittery markets and portents of economic weakness.

The import taxes the two sides have imposed on hundreds of billions of each other's goods - and the threat of more to come - have heightened anxiety on each side of the Pacific. The longer their trade war lasts, the longer companies and consumers will feel the pain of higher-priced imports and exports.

Their conflict is occurring against the backdrop of a slowdown in China and an expected U.S. slump that a prolonged trade war could worsen - a fear that's weighing on financial markets.

Yet those very pressures, analysts say, give the two countries a stronger incentive to make peace.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days