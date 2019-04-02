Whole Foods Market to cut prices on hundreds of items starting Wednesday

SEATTLE/AUSTIN - Amazon and Whole Foods Market announced a third round of price cuts to begin Wednesday, "offering new lower prices on fresh produce for all customers and expanded Prime benefits with more exclusive weekly deals on popular products across departments."

"The standards for how our products are sourced, grown and produced are powerful and set Whole Foods Market apart from the competition," said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder, and CEO. "We will continue to focus on both lowering prices and bringing customers the quality they trust and the innovative assortment they expect from our brand."

According to a press release, customers will find lower prices on hundreds of items throughout stores with an emphasis on “high quality, peak-of-season produce, including greens, tomatoes, tropical fruits and more." Officials say prices will be reduced by an average of 20 percent on select items.

In addition to lower prices for all shoppers, Prime members will now "save more than ever before" at Whole Foods locations due to more member deals and discounts. Officials say over the next few months, customers will see more than 300 member deals. Prime members can also receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items at stores.

