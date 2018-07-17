Who will be LSU's next star wide receiver?

BATON ROUGE- LSU finished last season with 17 passing touchdowns, only 3 of which came from receivers on the current roster.

With the departure of DJ Chark to the NFL, LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is searching for a new face will have to step up this season.

"I think as a group, they are a pretty good group together. It's not one of them that sticks out," said Joseph. "There are going to be some games that you're going to play 9 or 10 receivers to get it done just because you want to play fast all the time. You don't want anyone taking plays off."

"We have a lot of talent there. We're excited about our young guys coming in," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "We're excited about the guys that we have. They will have to prove it on the football field."

Aside from working to prove himself on the team, junior transfer Jonathan Giles is also looking to live up to the famed number 7 on his jersey.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider, didn't impress in the Spring Game, but Joseph doesn't believe it will impact his production.

"He had to get used to SEC play compared to Big 12 play. I think right now he's adjusted," said Joseph. "At the end of the Spring he was coming along and at the end of the Spring I think he got it. He's really having a good summer this year. He's working on things Coach Sullivan and I are telling him to work on and I think he's getting better every day."