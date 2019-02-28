WHO says Ebola has killed more than 1,200

GENEVA - The U.N. health agency says the Ebola outbreak in West Africa has now killed more than 1,200 people.



The World Health Organization says the death toll has risen to 1,229 from among the 2,240 reported cases in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.



The latest figures Tuesday include 84 additional deaths from 113 new cases reported between August 14 and 16.



Agency officials warned that measures to restrict travel in heavily infected areas, including quarantines of whole villages and counties, are limiting access to food in many cases.