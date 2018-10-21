72°
Who's next after Speaker Ryan? Battle for power looms in GOP

5 hours 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 October 21, 2018 10:49 AM October 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are at risk of plunging into a messy leadership battle after the November election because they lack a clear heir apparent to the retiring speaker, Paul Ryan.
  
President Donald Trump signaled he'd be happy with next-in-line Kevin McCarthy, the majority leader and a longtime ally Trump calls "My Kevin."
  
But Trump is also saying kind words about the No. 3 Republican, Steve Scalise. And there's a third lawmaker in the mix: conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who's a longshot to become House speaker.
  
Republicans hope to hold the House majority in next month's election, but expect to lose some seats. McCarthy told The Associated Press, "it's going to be close, but I still think we keep the majority."
