Who let the dog out? Chihuahua from Texas found in Georgia

3 years 1 month 9 hours ago Saturday, January 16 2016 Jan 16, 2016 January 16, 2016 4:22 PM January 16, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: WGCL

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Humane Society says a lost dog from Texas has been reunited with its owner after being found 800 miles away in Georgia.

Local news media report that the five-pound Chihuahua named Coco was reunited Friday evening with his owner Amanda Benton, who traveled from Arlington, Texas. A volunteer from the humane society found the missing dog Thursday, tracking him down with his microchip.

Benton's dog had been missing since September.

The humane Society bought Benton a flight from Texas so she could pick up Coco and take him back home. The humane society doesn't know how Coco got to Atlanta.

