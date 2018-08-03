88°
Who does Minnie's heart belong to? Man proposes at Disney park

Friday, August 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

It looks like Mickey Mouse might have some competition for Minnie's heart.

A video posted to Twitter Sunday shows a man getting down on one knee and proposing to the Minnie and Disney World.

The video shows a man, identified as Johhny Jean, trying to steal Mickey's girl at the Epcot Character Spot. Jean's friends cheer as Minnie appears to accept the proposal.

That's when the camera pans over to show Mickey's reaction.

The mouse pair first appeared together for the first time in Steamboat Willie that was released in 1928.

