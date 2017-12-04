'Who Dat Nation' wraps around Superdome, keeps tailgating tradition alive

NEW ORLEANS- When the Saints play in the Superdome, it's all about the party.

Saints fans line up one tailgate after another, wrapping around the Superdome to celebrate their beloved football team.

Many fans travel from Baton Rouge to take part in the party, like one fan who often dresses up as the Joker for games.

"We're going to win another Super Bowl like we did in 2009. We're going kick Cam Newton's butt and send him back where he belongs," Scott McGowan told WBRZ.

Kinya Heard, another Baton Rouge resident, is a regular tailgater at Saints games. "We do this every year, and we just have a blast. It's always 'Who Dat!'"

For years fans have been partying from outside of the Dome, but instead of going inside, they opt to watch the game on TV. "I feel like you are close enough to the Superdome with a big TV like that. It's just like you are at the game," Jonathan Wilson said.

A lot of Saints fans also tailgate in Baton Rouge, but they say the party in the Big Easy is on a whole different level.

Kinya Heard says, "I love my Tigers, I love my Jags, but this is a different experience. This is the NFL and everything goes."