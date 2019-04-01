Who Dat Nation Highway? Bill seeks to rename I-10 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Nope, it's not an April Fool's joke. A Senate bill introduced in the 2019 regular session wants to rename interstate 10 in honor of the New Orleans Saints fandom.

Senate bill 134, filed last week by Senator Wesley Bishop, calls for all of the roadway from the Mississippi state line to the Texas state line to be designated the "Who Dat Nation Highway."

If the bill were to pass during this current session, it would be effective Aug. 1. After that, the state would be required to erect appropriate signage along the roadway, presumably to the chagrin of any Atlanta-based travelers just passing through.