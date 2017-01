Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans

DAVOS, Switzerland - An Oxfam analysis released today underscores the stark gulf between the super-rich and everyone else.



Presenting the data at the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, Oxfam says just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, own as much wealth as 3.6 billion people.



It's urging leaders to do more than pay lip-service to the problem.