White student accused of noose around black student's neck

57 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 6:29 PM September 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Earth
A white high-school student has been accused of putting a noose around a black student's neck in northeast Louisiana.
  
Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker says a teacher saw the incident and immediately took the white student to administrators at West Ouachita High School.
  
Coker says the student at the school in West Monroe was disciplined, but he cannot give details.
  
A spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says an investigation at the school brought a juvenile's arrest on a hate crime battery charge. Deputy Glenn Springfield said he could not give or confirm other details because both students are juveniles.

