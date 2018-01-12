57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House won't deny Trump comment on Africa

7 hours 34 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2018 Jan 11, 2018 January 11, 2018 5:02 PM January 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The White House is not denying that President Donald Trump used profanity in referring to African nations during a meeting on immigration.
  
Spokesman Raj Shah says in a statement that while "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Trump "will always fight for the American people."
  
He says Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.
  
Trump reportedly questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from "shithole countries." The comment came during a meeting with lawmakers who are trying to forge a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days