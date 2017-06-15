91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House without a plan to address debt ceiling

1 hour 17 minutes 20 seconds ago June 15, 2017 Jun 15, 2017 Thursday, June 15 2017 June 15, 2017 2:46 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The White House budget director says the administration lacks a unified plan to increase the government's borrowing cap as a likely September deadline is drawing near.

A failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling could possibly send dangerous shockwaves through the global economy. The federal government could be at risk of defaulting on obligations such as interest payments on bonds as well as temporarily halting benefit programs.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, suggested in an interview with reporters on Thursday that neither the administration nor Capitol Hill lawmakers have set their terms for an agreement. 

Mulvaney said: "It's fair to say we haven't settled on a final way to address the debt ceiling any more than the Hill has."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days