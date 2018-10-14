White House warns of penalty over Saudi writer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - A White House aide says President Donald Trump is serious when he says there'll be "severe punishment" if Saudi Arabia is found to be complicit in the disappearance of U.S. resident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Economic adviser Larry Kudlow says that when Trump "warns, people should take him at his word." Kudlow isn't saying what Trump could do, but says Trump will "decide what the proper actions" are.

The Saudis themselves are warning they'll respond to any "threats" against the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter, and Kudlow was asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether a Saudi response could affect energy prices.

Kudlow calls the U.S. "the dominant energy player so we're in pretty good shape in my opinion with our energy boom to cover any shortfalls."

Khashoggi hasn't been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.