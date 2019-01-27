67°
White House: Trump OK with second shutdown over border spat
WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mulvaney says Trump doesn't want to see federal agencies closed again and doesn't want to declare a national emergency either. But he says Trump is prepared to do either.
He says Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to give Democrats a chance to negotiate. Mulvaney says some Democrats agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border, but said they couldn't work with the White House as long as there was a partial government shutdown.
Mulvaney spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."
