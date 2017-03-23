White House tells House GOP, 'Let's vote'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants the House to vote on the health care bill, and Republicans say a vote will occur Friday.



White House officials had a simple message to a divided House Republican caucus on the bill: "Let's vote."



Republicans emerging from the closed-door meeting Thursday said they will vote Friday afternoon even though leadership is still trying to secure the votes.



Senior White House adviser Steve Bannon told reporters as he left the meeting Thursday night that the administration wants a vote.



Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers: "Negotiations are over. We'd like to vote tomorrow and let's get this done for the American people."

