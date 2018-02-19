70°
White House supports better background checks

Monday, February 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) -  The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.
  
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president had spoken to Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, about a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers.
  
Sanders said, "While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system."
  
The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to provide the necessary records and reward states that comply with federal grant preferences and other incentives.
  
Trump has been a strong supporter of gun rights and the National Rifle Association.
