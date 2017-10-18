White House slams decision to block travel ban

Image: Fox News

HONOLULU - The White House is blasting a federal judge's decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing the latest version its travel ban, calling the order "dangerously flawed."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the Hawaii decision "undercuts the president's efforts to keep the American people safe and enforce minimum security standards for entry into the United States."

In a separate statement, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior says it will appeal the ruling "in an expeditious manner."

The restrictions had been set to go into effect early Wednesday. They were to apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen - and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Sanders says the restrictions are "vital" to ensuring foreign nations comply with U.S. security standards.