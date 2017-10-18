58°
Latest Weather Blog
White House slams decision to block travel ban
HONOLULU - The White House is blasting a federal judge's decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing the latest version its travel ban, calling the order "dangerously flawed."
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the Hawaii decision "undercuts the president's efforts to keep the American people safe and enforce minimum security standards for entry into the United States."
In a separate statement, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior says it will appeal the ruling "in an expeditious manner."
The restrictions had been set to go into effect early Wednesday. They were to apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen - and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.
Sanders says the restrictions are "vital" to ensuring foreign nations comply with U.S. security standards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman fears rental scam cost her hundreds
-
Iberville Parish Council passes ordinance to protect American, state flag
-
Anti-abuse organizations speak out after recent child murders
-
Memorial set up after popular truck stop tiger euthanized due to health...
-
Paramedic recounts saving newborn left on doorstep