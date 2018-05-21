White House setting up meeting on Russia probe

Image: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives for a meeting at the White House, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington, via ABC News.

WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly plans to "immediately set up a meeting" with congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and Director of National Intelligence to review "highly classified and other information they have requested" related to the Russia investigation.

Rep. Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House intelligence committee, has been demanding information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Monday shortly after Trump finished a meeting with the deputy attorney general and FBI director.

Trump announced in a Sunday tweet that he would be demanding that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated or surveilled" for political purposes.

It's unclear exactly what the members will be allowed to review.