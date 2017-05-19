87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House says Trump will hold off on naming FBI director

2 hours 1 minute 47 seconds ago May 19, 2017 May 19, 2017 Friday, May 19 2017 May 19, 2017 12:08 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC

WASHINGTON- The White House says the president will not announce his pick for FBI director before leaving Friday on his first foreign trip.

President Donald Trump has been narrowing a short list and interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that no announcement is imminent.

Trump had said Thursday he was "very close" to naming a replacement and that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among his top choices.

The president departs Friday afternoon on a four-country, nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.

He'd previously said he might announce his nominee before he left.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days