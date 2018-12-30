White House says shutdown ball is in Dem's court

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump is not reaching out to Democrats as a partial government shutdown appears set to extend into the new year.

Counselor Kellyanne Conway tells Fox News Sunday that Trump is waiting for Democrats to reach out to him. She says of the negotiations: "It is with them."

The two sides are at a stalemate over Trump's demand for billions for a U.S.-Mexico border wall that Democrats are intent on blocking. Trump has faced mounting conservative criticism for his inability to deliver on his core campaign promise.

Conway claims "the president has already compromised" by dropping his request for the wall from $25 billion to $5 billion. The White House has dropped its request further to $2.5 billion, but Democrats are holding the line against funding the wall.