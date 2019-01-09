58°
White House says Rosenstein departure his choice

4 hours 28 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is casting the expected departure of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in coming weeks as Rosenstein's choice alone.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Rosenstein had always planned to stay around two years. Sanders told Fox News there was no "willingness" by Trump or the White House to force Rosenstein out. She says he wants to help with the transition to a new attorney general.

William Barr, President's Donald Trump's nominee to be the permanent attorney general, is scheduled to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for his confirmation hearings. Barr could be installed at the Justice Department as early as February.

Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian ties to Trump's presidential campaign. Trump has denounced the investigation as a witch hunt.

