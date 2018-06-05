72°
White House says Eagles abandoned their fans

3 hours 15 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 12:21 PM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is blaming the Philadelphia Eagles for President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a planned White House event celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship.
  
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the team last Thursday notified the White House that 81 individuals, including players, coaches and managers would be attending.
  
However, the team got back in touch with the White House late Friday and tried to reschedule, proposing a time when Trump would be overseas.
  
In the end, she says the Eagles offered to send "only a tiny handful of representatives" to the event, "while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend."
  
She says, "In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans," prompting Trump to cancel.
  

