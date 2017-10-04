78°
White House requests $29B disaster aid package

Wednesday, October 04 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The White House has asked Congress for $29 billion in disaster aid to cover ongoing hurricane relief and recovery efforts and to pay federal flood insurance claims.
  
The request comes as the government is spending almost $200 million a day for emergency hurricane response and faces a surge in flood claims for federally insured homes and businesses slammed by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
  
The proposal would provide $16 billion to pay those flood claims.
  
Another $13 billion is being requested for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal firefighting accounts would receive $577 million as well after a disastrous season of Western wildfires.
  
Congress last month approved a $15.3 billion aid package that combined community development block grant rebuilding funds with emergency money for cleanup, repair and housing.

