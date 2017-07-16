85°
White House planning 'Made in America' week

18 minutes 40 seconds ago July 16, 2017 Jul 16, 2017 Sunday, July 16 2017 July 16, 2017 10:52 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey - The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to President Donald Trump's base.
 
Director of media affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre tells reporters Sunday that the White House will be holding a "Made in America" product showcase Monday featuring products from all 50 states.
 
The president is also expected to issue a proclamation Wednesday on the importance of making goods in America.
 
Trump has pledged to bring back U.S. manufacturing jobs by scaling back regulations and renegotiating the country's trade deals.
 
But critics have accused him of hypocrisy because many of the products he has sold over the years were manufactured overseas.

