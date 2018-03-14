Latest Weather Blog
White House opposes short-term 'Dreamer' fix in new talks
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it doesn't favor an immigration agreement with Congress that would involve extending for three years protections for young immigrants facing deportation in exchange for three years' of border wall funding.
Deputy press secretary Raj Shah says the administration continues to negotiate an immigration overhaul that would address the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, stop illegal immigration, and modernize the legal immigration system.
Two Republican officials who have been briefed on the talks say the so-called "three-for-three" proposal had been floated in staff-level discussions in recent days.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. The discussions were first reported by The Washington Post, which said the idea was being discussed as part of an upcoming spending bill.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local students hold protest to honor victims of Florida shooting
-
Autopsy expected today for fallen officer Chris Lawton
-
Even with insurance, USPS denies claim for woman's lost package
-
Officer identified, suspects charged in deadly hit-and-run
-
American Idol contestant returns to school a local rockstar