White House officials offer change to health care bill

WASHINGTON - White House officials hoping to resuscitate the failed House Republican health care bill are offering a change in hopes of winning support from conservatives who helped derail it.



Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials met late Monday with members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and budget chief Mick Mulvaney were also there.



A meeting participant says the officials offered to let states apply to the federal government for waivers from insurance coverage requirements that President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law imposed.



These include a requirement that insurers can't drop sick people. Conservatives complain these requirements drive up premium costs.



The participant spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the closed-door meeting.