White House moves to delay environmental rules
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is moving to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules finalized in the closing months of President Barack Obama's term. That could be a potential first step in seeking to kill the regulations.
A summary of actions published Tuesday in the Federal Register includes rulings that updated air pollution standards for several states, renewable fuel standards and limits on the amount of formaldehyde that can leach from wood products.
President Donald Trump signed a directive shortly after his inauguration Friday ordering a "regulatory freeze pending review" for all federal agency rules that had been finalized but have not yet taken effect.
The action sets the new effective date for all 30 regulations as March 21.
