White House lit pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
WASHINGTON - The White House is glowing pink Sunday night to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
First Lady Melania Trump announced the display on social media Sunday, tweeting a photo of the front columns of the White House lit pink.
In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we lit the @WhiteHouse pink! pic.twitter.com/w3M3XlpXos— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017
According to the American Cancer Society, one in every eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer each year.