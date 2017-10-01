75°
White House lit pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sunday, October 01 2017
WASHINGTON - The White House is glowing pink Sunday night to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First Lady Melania Trump announced the display on social media Sunday, tweeting a photo of the front columns of the White House lit pink. 

According to the American Cancer Society, one in every eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

 

