79°
Latest Weather Blog
White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A top adviser to President Donald Trump is indicating that Trump is prepared to issue the first veto of his term if Congress votes to disapprove of his declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border.
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tells "Fox News Sunday" that "the president is going to protect his national emergency declaration." Asked if that meant Trump was ready to veto, Miller said, "He's going to protect his national emergency declaration, guaranteed."
Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration. It is likely to pass Congress, with several Republican senators already indicating they would vote against Trump - though there do not yet appear to be enough votes to override a veto by the president.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district
-
Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Shane Totty
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
-
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy