Latest Weather Blog
White House flags back up after McCain death
WASHINGTON (AP) - The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff.
The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remained at half-staff on Monday to honor the Arizona Republican, who died Saturday of brain cancer. President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain's family but hasn't issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags.
The two had a long-running feud. U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress." After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for five days.
The White House didn't immediately respond to questions Monday.
