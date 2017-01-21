White House edits Melania Trump's official bio

WASHINGTON - The White House has edited first lady Melania Trump's official bio to remove a reference to the QVC shopping network.



When posted Friday, the White House website said the former model had launched her jewelry collection - Melania Timepieces & Jewelry - on the online and TV retailer in 2010.



A spokesperson for the first lady says the website was updated later Friday out of "an abundance of caution" to remove the name of her jewelry line.



The White House says the jewelry line is currently not available for sale.



Ethical questions have been raised about the business dealings of President Donald Trump and some of his family members.



The White House also says a reference in the bio to Melania Trump's success as an entrepreneur is factual, and not an endorsement.