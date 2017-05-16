White House denies report that Trump asked FBI director to cease Flynn probe

WASHINGTON - The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.



The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.



Trump fired Comey last week.



The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.



Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, Jason Chaffetz, is requesting that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

@SenSchumer House Oversight Committee chairman @jasoninthehouse says panel will get Comey memo. "I have my subpoena pen ready." https://t.co/fwgvkRVtbb pic.twitter.com/6crMDQzJte — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2017



Chaffetz says in a letter to the FBI that he's making the request to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the bureau's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.