White House: Democrats will 'never' see Trump's tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats will "never" see President Donald Trump's tax returns.

That from White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as a new front is opened in the confrontation between the administration and Congress. Mulvaney accused Democrats of engaging in a "political stunt" and wanting "attention" after the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses.

Asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether he believe Democrats would ever view the president's returns, Mulvaney replied: "Oh no, never. Nor should they."

Last week, Massachusetts Democrat Neal, one of only three congressional officials authorized to request tax returns, requested Trump's personal and business returns in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.