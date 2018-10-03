White House defends Trump for mocking Ford

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is defending President Donald Trump's decision to mock the woman who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sanders told reporters Wednesday at a rare White House briefing that: "The president was stating the facts" at a Mississippi rally Tuesday night.

Sanders is also blasting Democrats, accusing them of launching a "full scale assault on" Kavanaugh's integrity. She's calling it "a coordinated smear campaign."

Three wavering Republican senators have lambasted Trump for going after Christine Blasey Ford. Just last week, Trump had described her testimony as "very credible."

The FBI is conducting a revived background check into Ford's accusation, which Kavanaugh denies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination later this week.