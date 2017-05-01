79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House: Conditions not right for Kim Jong Un meeting

1 hour 4 minutes 21 seconds ago May 01, 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01 2017 May 01, 2017 2:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The White House says conditions aren't right for President Donald Trump to meet with Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite Trump's openness to that possibility in the future.

Trump told Bloomberg he'd be open to a meeting under the right circumstances and that if it were appropriate, "I would be honored to do it."

But White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he doesn't see that happening anytime soon. He says Kim would have to show signs of "good faith." But Spicer isn't elaborating on exactly what conditions would have to be met.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated recently as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days