White House backs off as lawmakers work to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers are nearing agreement on sweeping spending legislation to keep the lights on in government, after the White House backed off a threat to withhold payments that help lower-income Americans under the Affordable Care Act.



It was the latest concession by the White House, which had earlier dropped a demand for money for President Donald Trump's border wall. Even with Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, the Trump administration is learning that Democrats retain significant leverage when their votes are needed on must-pass legislation.



The government is currently operating under temporary spending legislation that expires Friday at midnight. Without action before then a partial shutdown will go into effect on Saturday, the 100th day of the Trump administration, something Republicans are determined to avoid.