White House backs budget deal

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
  
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it supports Senate passage of a budget deal that would funnel an additional $300 billion to the Pentagon and domestic programs over the next two years.
  
The White House budget office says the agreement lays the groundwork for full funding of the military, a top priority for President Donald Trump.
  
The deal also spends more on other administration priorities, including infrastructure and the opioid drug epidemic.
  
Senate leaders are working to approve the measure Thursday and send it to the House for passage before the government begins to shut down at midnight.
  
The budget office says it would recommend to Trump that he sign the measure into law if Congress sends it to him in its current form.

