White House: Arbitration won against porn star

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has already won an arbitration case against an adult film actress who says she had sex with Trump and is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined Wednesday to provide additional details, referring questions to Trump's private attorney.

The attorney, Michael Cohen, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sanders says Trump has made "very well clear" that none of the allegations are true. Sanders says the case has already been won in arbitration.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by Stormy Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - mentioned that Cohen had "surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding" against Clifford and within the last week used an "improper and procedurally defective arbitration proceeding hidden from public view."