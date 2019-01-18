67°
White House adviser expects economy to 'bounce back' after shutdown

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -  White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is brushing off concerns that the ongoing partial government shutdown will have long-term negative impact on the economy.

Kudlow tells reporters at the White House Friday that the hardship federal workers are experiencing is surely "a bad thing," but that he expects the economy to bounce back quickly once the shutdown is over.

Kudlow says: "This stuff going on now is temporary" and is predicting, "the recovery will be almost immediate."

He adds that, when the government re-opens, "the switch will turn and you won't even hardly know it happened."

Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, had said earlier this week that the shutdown is slowing growth more than predicted.

  

