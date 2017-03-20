Where's the line? Theme parks aiming to eliminate them

ORLANDO - At Universal Orlando Resort's new "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" ride, waiting in line has been replaced by lounging on couches and listening to a racy barber shop quartet sing until it's time to enter the ride.



Universal is leading the theme-park charge into "virtual lines" that give visitors options for exploring a park or watching live entertainment instead of the tedium of looking at someone's back as you inch forward step by step to the thrill ride.



Universal is also trying the concept at another attraction. Later this year, when it opens its new Volcano Bay water park in Orlando, visitors will be given wristbands that will alert them when it's their turn to get on a ride.



Virtual lines are the latest evolution in theme parks' efforts to shorten or eliminate waits for rides, or if waits are necessary evils, to improve the experience of biding one's time.



At the Jimmy Fallon attraction, visitors are given a card with one of the colors in the NBC peacock logo. When it's their turn to go on the ride, lights in the waiting area will flash their color and the singers will announce the color. If they don't want to wait in the building, they can return at a designated time.