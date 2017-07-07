85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

1 hour 6 minutes ago July 07, 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07 2017 July 07, 2017 5:37 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via The Southern Poverty Law Center
BATON ROUGE - In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.
  
A court filing Friday by lawyers from the Southern Poverty Law Center claims The Daily Stormer's founder, Andrew Anglin, is "actively concealing his whereabouts" and hasn't been served with Tanya Gersh's federal lawsuit. Gersh's attorneys are asking for more time to find Anglin so the case won't be temporarily dismissed.
  
The suit claims anonymous internet trolls bombarded Gersh's family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information in a post accusing her and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an "extortion racket" against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days